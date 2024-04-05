SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

Several research analysts have commented on SBOW shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of SBOW opened at $33.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.96. SilverBow Resources has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $43.95.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.89). SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $212.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SilverBow Resources

(Get Free Report

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

See Also

