SimpliFi Inc. Acquires 526 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

SimpliFi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 4.1% of SimpliFi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $8,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5,743.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,703,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,927,000 after acquiring an additional 216,413 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,117,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,969,000 after acquiring an additional 58,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,340,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,217,000 after acquiring an additional 47,957 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP opened at $47.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.49. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0267 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

