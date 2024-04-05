Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA) Shares Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 134.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 297,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,740 shares during the quarter. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF accounts for 1.1% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 6.79% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $7,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTA. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 69,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,086,000.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

