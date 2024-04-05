Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.

Simulations Plus has a payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $47.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $949.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.43. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.31 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $798,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,600,195 shares in the company, valued at $143,791,788.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,945 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $720,288.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,641,250 shares in the company, valued at $138,440,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $798,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,791,788.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 335,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 131,130 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 98.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 79,452 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 87.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 120,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 56,561 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 322,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after buying an additional 48,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

