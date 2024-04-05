SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) were down 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $84.49 and last traded at $84.72. Approximately 103,168 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 202,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SITM shares. Barclays upped their target price on SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.38 and a 200 day moving average of $108.93.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). SiTime had a negative net margin of 55.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.65 million. Equities analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,581,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,581,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,945,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,340 shares of company stock worth $455,780 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SiTime during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in SiTime by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SiTime by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

