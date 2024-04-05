Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($18.83) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.32) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.44) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,362.50 ($17.10).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SN

Smith & Nephew Stock Down 1.0 %

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew stock traded down GBX 10.20 ($0.13) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 965.80 ($12.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,832,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,671. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 887 ($11.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,316.75 ($16.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.11. The company has a market cap of £8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,024.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,075.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,039.05.

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.