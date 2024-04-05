Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($18.83) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.31% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.32) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.44) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,362.50 ($17.10).
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.
