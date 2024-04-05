Snehal Patel Buys 3,000 Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $57,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,350,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,092,825.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 22nd, Snehal Patel acquired 2,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00.
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Snehal Patel acquired 1,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00.
- On Monday, March 4th, Snehal Patel acquired 4,100 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $53,423.00.
- On Thursday, February 15th, Snehal Patel acquired 12,700 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $140,589.00.
Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GLSI opened at $17.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $230.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 1.38.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.
