Snehal Patel Buys 3,000 Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $57,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,350,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,092,825.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Snehal Patel acquired 2,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Snehal Patel acquired 1,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Snehal Patel acquired 4,100 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $53,423.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Snehal Patel acquired 12,700 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $140,589.00.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLSI opened at $17.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $230.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 221,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 37.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 55.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $512,000. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

