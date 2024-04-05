Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Upgraded to Buy by Rosenblatt Securities

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNOW. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $151.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.99. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $135.26 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The company has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of -59.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 726,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,110,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 726,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,110,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,355 shares of company stock worth $37,679,411. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 616.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

