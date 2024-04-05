SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $6.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SOFI. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

