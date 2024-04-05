SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at Susquehanna

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $68.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.44 and a 52-week high of $322.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day moving average of $85.02.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.97 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 1.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director More Avery bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $474,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

