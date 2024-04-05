SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price Down 4.8% After Analyst Downgrade

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.8% on Friday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $92.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. SolarEdge Technologies traded as low as $65.40 and last traded at $65.46. Approximately 715,558 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,470,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.77.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SEDG. Citigroup lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $474,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,966.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 122,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 43,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 217.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 152.82 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.02.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.60. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

