Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.93 and last traded at $39.98. Approximately 36,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 299,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLNO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average is $35.33.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 18,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $784,633.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,316,338.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Soleno Therapeutics news, insider Kristen Yen sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $91,692.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,265.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 18,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $784,633.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,316,338.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,489. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 187,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

