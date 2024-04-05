SOLVE (SOLVE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $593,214.81

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $18.77 million and $593,214.81 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SOLVE has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002778 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,125,013 tokens. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

