SOMESING Market Capitalization Reaches $47.05 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One SOMESING token can now be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $47.05 million and approximately $33,418.89 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SOMESING

SOMESING was first traded on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,062,557,953 tokens. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

SOMESING Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

