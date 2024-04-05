South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Shares Up 5.9%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. 38,764 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 29,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.
South Star Battery Metals Trading Down 1.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.08.
South Star Battery Metals Company Profile
South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil; and 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.
