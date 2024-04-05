Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.83.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $109.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.09 and its 200-day moving average is $81.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.19. Southern Copper has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $112.35. The company has a market capitalization of $84.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 30.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.91%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 37,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

