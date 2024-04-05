Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the airline’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $27.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 374.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.