Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Sets New 12-Month High at $76.30

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.30 and last traded at $75.98, with a volume of 33436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.84.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 56.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 256.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Articles

