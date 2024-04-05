SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Sets New 1-Year High at $211.56

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $211.56 and last traded at $211.35, with a volume of 2809544 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.89.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.58.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Gold Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLD. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

