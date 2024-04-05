SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $6,972,000. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,466,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $33,299,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $211.53 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $213.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.58.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.