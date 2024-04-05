SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stake Boosted by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,884 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.60% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $102,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.