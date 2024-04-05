SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPIB. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,539,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 838,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,386,000 after buying an additional 104,919 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 141,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 29,306 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPIB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.44. 1,295,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,240,661. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average is $32.17. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $32.97.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

