SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s Largest Position

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 771,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,763 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.8% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $60.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.33. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.48 and a twelve month high of $61.69.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

