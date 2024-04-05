SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Position Raised by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,470,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,674,532. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.48 and a twelve month high of $61.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average is $55.33.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

