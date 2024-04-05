SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 20,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the previous session’s volume of 8,443 shares.The stock last traded at $121.89 and had previously closed at $121.62.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $617.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.71 and a 200-day moving average of $111.99.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

