SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 601,224 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 374% from the previous session’s volume of 126,719 shares.The stock last traded at $47.00 and had previously closed at $46.74.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 3,300.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 421,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after acquiring an additional 408,957 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,874,000. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 75,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 52.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 32,260,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,681,000 after buying an additional 614,967 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

