SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.86

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.86 and last traded at $61.78, with a volume of 820433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.84.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average of $55.08. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,749,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 18,492 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 121,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 47,979 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,560,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.