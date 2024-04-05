SPDR S&P Retail ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XRT)

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 25,917 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 43% compared to the average volume of 18,181 put options.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Price Performance

Shares of XRT stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.77. 3,511,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,490,987. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.01. The company has a market cap of $500.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Retail ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 214.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 3,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,003,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 146.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,271,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,986 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 205.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 627,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,820 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 156.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,086,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,293,000 after purchasing an additional 662,346 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.