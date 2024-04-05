Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.31.

Shares of SPLK opened at $156.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.52, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $82.19 and a fifty-two week high of $156.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.18.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 32,117.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 9.6% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the software company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 30.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 442 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Splunk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

