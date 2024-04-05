Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $375.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $274.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.80.

SPOT stock traded up $12.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.30. 979,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,352. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $128.67 and a 52 week high of $310.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.03 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.38.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.43) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. now owns 1,297,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,618,000 after buying an additional 344,841 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,105 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 410.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after buying an additional 78,609 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 452.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

