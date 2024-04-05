Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Trading Up 3.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after Pivotal Research raised their price target on the stock from $330.00 to $390.00. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Spotify Technology traded as high as $310.50 and last traded at $307.20. Approximately 717,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,896,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.96.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SPOT. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,015,000 after acquiring an additional 523,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,305 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,146,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.38.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

