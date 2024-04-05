Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sprinklr’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

CXM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.90.

NYSE CXM opened at $12.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 67.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27.

In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $216,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $216,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 438,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,928.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,782 shares of company stock worth $2,465,188 in the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

