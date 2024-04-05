Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their overweight rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.24.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $87.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.91. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $87.61 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

