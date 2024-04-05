SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires 3,926 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 86.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,499,000 after purchasing an additional 612,963 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Albemarle by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,021,000 after purchasing an additional 432,155 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $75,802,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 228.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,847,000 after buying an additional 339,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Vertical Research cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.70.

Albemarle Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ALB traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.17. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $106.69 and a 1 year high of $247.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.