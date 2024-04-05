SteelPeak Wealth LLC Buys 183 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DE. Citigroup dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.28.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $410.18. 299,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,421. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $382.94 and its 200-day moving average is $381.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $114.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

