SteelPeak Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 29,510 Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 29,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

PFM stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,342. The stock has a market cap of $652.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average of $39.26. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $42.69.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.1802 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

