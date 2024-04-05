SteelPeak Wealth LLC Cuts Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,055 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 47,320 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in HP by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

HPQ traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,268,016. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average is $28.62.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

