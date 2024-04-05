SteelPeak Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC cut its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,215,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,053,000 after purchasing an additional 417,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,076,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,196 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,601,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,080 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,062,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,169,000 after purchasing an additional 161,170 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of KHC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,057,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,314,249. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average is $35.17.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

