SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,301 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,128,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 293.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 41,432 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,434,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,801,099. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $73.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

