SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,817 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,722 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, MWA Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 2,870 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.26 on Friday, reaching $267.83. 2,263,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,163,502. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.80. The company has a market capitalization of $193.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.77.

Read Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.