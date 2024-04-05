SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $543,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,036,000 after buying an additional 956,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,687,000 after buying an additional 856,331 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 51.8% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,043,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,943,000 after purchasing an additional 697,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,125,000 after purchasing an additional 592,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,496 shares of company stock valued at $585,515 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MAA. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

NYSE MAA traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.35. 121,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,637. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.60 and a 200-day moving average of $128.85. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $115.56 and a one year high of $158.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.84%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

