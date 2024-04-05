SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.69. 375,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,248. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

