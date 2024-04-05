SteelPeak Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.43.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.52. 2,828,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,675,791. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.06.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.11%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

