SteelPeak Wealth LLC Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.85. 102,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,364. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.74. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

