SteelPeak Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,910 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 72.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Snap by 28.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Snap by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the first quarter worth $3,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.05. 5,488,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,814,854. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Snap had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $207,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 474,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,582.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $104,560.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 495,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,159.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $207,540.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 474,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,582.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470,462 shares of company stock worth $5,286,078 in the last three months. 22.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Snap from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNAP

Snap Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.