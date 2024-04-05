SteelPeak Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Roper Technologies stock traded up $6.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $544.15. The company had a trading volume of 63,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,791. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $430.03 and a 12 month high of $565.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $548.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $528.49. The company has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.58.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

