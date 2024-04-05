SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 30,506 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,506 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after buying an additional 157,887 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 25,628 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,989,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.01. 1,170,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,999,944. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.80.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.