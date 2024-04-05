SteelPeak Wealth LLC Trims Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,701 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $26.59. The company had a trading volume of 253,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,596. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.89.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1692 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.