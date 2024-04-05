Stephen Fredette Sells 2,272 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $53,164.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,835,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,356,760.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Toast Stock Performance

NYSE:TOST opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.72. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. Toast’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Toast from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Toast by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 691,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 353,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 11.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,079,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,032,000 after buying an additional 3,494,579 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,829,000 after buying an additional 1,181,409 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at $24,647,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $936,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Stories

