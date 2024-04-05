Stephen Fredette Sells 2,272 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $53,164.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,835,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,356,760.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Toast Stock Performance
NYSE:TOST opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.72. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. Toast’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Toast by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 691,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 353,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 11.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,079,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,032,000 after buying an additional 3,494,579 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,829,000 after buying an additional 1,181,409 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at $24,647,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $936,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Toast
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.
