Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $149.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.44. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $117.35 and a 12-month high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Further Reading

